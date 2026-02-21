Single-Level Hope Ranch Living
Set on an extraordinary and fully usable 1.52± acre parcel, 700 Via Hierba is a single-level residence featuring four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths or 4 bedrooms, 6 baths plus cabana with preliminarily approved renovation plans. Thoughtfully designed for effortless indoor-outdoor living, with expansive near floor-to-ceiling windows in the living and dining rooms that frame sweeping views of lush grounds and a sun-drenched patio. An entertainer’s dream with a swimmer’s pool, tennis court, gazebo and beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces, creating a serene personal retreat in Hope Ranch.
Location: 700 Via Hierba, Santa Barbara 93110
Asking price: $5,950,000
Year Built: 1967
Living Area: 3,188 sq ft | 1.52 acres, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Features: Hope Ranch, Santa Barbara’s coveted residential enclave, is prized for its private beach access, equestrian trails, and rare lifestyle of space and peaceful retreat.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Crysta Metzger, DRE#: 01340521
(805) 453-8700
Crysta@CrystaMetzger.com
www.CrystaMetzger.com
Kathleen Marvin, DRE#: 01276356
(805) 450-4792
Kathleen.Marvin@sothebys.realty