Where Style Plays Through

Defined by clean lines and intoxicating mountain views, this re-imagined estate is a masterclass in modern Montecito living behind the gates at Birnam Wood. Southfacing and perfectly sited, the 4-bedroom main residence plus a studio span nearly three-quarters of an acre. A full-scale renovation introduces an air of luxurious livability to this estate, with every element thoughtfully considered. Life inside Birnam Wood is defined by quiet luxury and a lasting sense of community. Residents enjoy security, manicured grounds, a clubhouse, tennis, pickleball and access to an award-winning private golf course. This is the essence of unforgettable Montecito living.

Location: 2125 Birnam Wood Drive, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $14,500,000

Year Built: 1982

Living Area: 4,584 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Located in the desirable, gated Birnam Wood community; recently renovated; mountain views; single-level floor plan; south-facing orientation; resort-style pool; separate studio with living area; chef’s kitchen featuring Calacatta Gold marble countertops and high-end appliances

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Kogevinas Luxury Properties Group

805.331.7577

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514

