Mid-Century Glamour

An architectural statement set on 1.3 acres with fairway and Santa Ynez Mountain views, this single-level James Morris AIA-designed residence combines scale, privacy and quality, letting your vision take center stage. Designed with a singular vision, the architecture is defined by a mid-century flair and a great sense of style. The home unfolds across one level with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2 half baths. While the interiors reflect an earlier chapter, the foundation is clear and compelling: solid construction, timeless architecture and the right framework for a meaningful refresh in one of Montecito’s most desirable communities.

Location: 2141 Ten Acre Road, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $6,500,000

Year Built: 1979

Living Area: 3,446 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Located in the prestigious, gated Birnam Wood community; single-level floor plan; architect: James Morris, AIA; beautiful fairway and mountain views; resort-style pool and spa; indoor-outdoor flow with direct pool access; sun-drenched patios; motor court

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

The Kogevinas Group
(805) 895-7706
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514

