Wine Country Sanctuary with Views

Tucked just minutes from downtown Healdsburg, this stunning single-level home offers sweeping hilltop views, a resort-style pool, putting green, bocce court and a beautifully remodeled 3BD/3BA home with chef’s kitchen and sauna. Set on 1.84 acres with solar, a detached 3-car garage and a bonus studio, it’s currently a vacation rental with STR potential. A cottage attached to the garage includes a flexible bonus room and full bathroom – perfect for a studio, gym or home office. Solar power and zoning that could allow a short-term rental permit combine to make this a rare blend of privacy, luxury and Wine Country charm.

Location: 2300 Mill Creek Lane, Healdsburg 95448

Asking Price: $3,700,000

Year Built: 2001

Living Area: 3,089 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: 1.84-acre lot; easy drive to downtown Healdsburg and its world-class dining, shopping and wineries; owned solar; stunning views; putting green; detached 3-car garage with attached cottage; stunning open-concept chef’s kitchen; large built-in glass-fronted wine display cabinet; sauna

Contact: Vanguard Properties

Grace Lucero

707.888.2649

grace@thelucerogroup.com

www.thelucerogroup.com

DRE#: 01233007

