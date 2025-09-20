Wine Country Sanctuary with Views
-
-
- Share via
Tucked just minutes from downtown Healdsburg, this stunning single-level home offers sweeping hilltop views, a resort-style pool, putting green, bocce court and a beautifully remodeled 3BD/3BA home with chef’s kitchen and sauna. Set on 1.84 acres with solar, a detached 3-car garage and a bonus studio, it’s currently a vacation rental with STR potential. A cottage attached to the garage includes a flexible bonus room and full bathroom – perfect for a studio, gym or home office. Solar power and zoning that could allow a short-term rental permit combine to make this a rare blend of privacy, luxury and Wine Country charm.
Location: 2300 Mill Creek Lane, Healdsburg 95448
Asking Price: $3,700,000
Year Built: 2001
Living Area: 3,089 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: 1.84-acre lot; easy drive to downtown Healdsburg and its world-class dining, shopping and wineries; owned solar; stunning views; putting green; detached 3-car garage with attached cottage; stunning open-concept chef’s kitchen; large built-in glass-fronted wine display cabinet; sauna
Contact: Vanguard Properties
Grace Lucero
707.888.2649
grace@thelucerogroup.com
www.thelucerogroup.com
DRE#: 01233007