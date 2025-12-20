2314 Arcadian Shores Trail
-
- Share via
French Country style meets traditional warmth in this truly stand-out home, bathed in natural light throughout. Located in the highly desirable Cypress Pointe Community, this residence features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, including one bedroom and bathroom conveniently located on the first floor. The floor plan offers both formal and casual dining areas, a spacious family room, and a separate living room, both with fireplaces, as well as a versatile loft area at the top of the stairs – perfect for a home office or study. This home is move-in ready, in upgraded condition, with designer touches evident throughout.
Location: 2314 Arcadian Shores Trail, Oxnard 93036
Asking Price: $1,245,000
Year Built: 1996
Living Area: 2,699 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Community amenities include a pool, spa, pickleball courts, basketball courts, and tennis courts. The home is located across from the River Ridge and Victoria Lakes golf courses, offering trails and scenic, tree-lined streets, and is close to Oxnard Shores, the Ventura Harbor, and The Collection RiverPark.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Cindy Libonati
818.421.4468
cindy.libonati@sothebys.realty
www.cindyagent.com
DRE#: 00582036