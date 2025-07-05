Paradise Found

Welcome to Montecito Ranch Estates! Set within an exclusive gated enclave, this 5.78 acre coastal escape offers sweeping ocean and mountain views, refined single-level design and seamless indoor-outdoor living from a prized knoll-top setting. Built with privacy and security in mind – and located outside the high-fire zone – you’re just seven minutes from Montecito’s Lower Village, Lucky’s and the Coral Casino. A rare blend of luxury construction, panoramic views and a premier location, this is the trifecta you’ve been waiting for!

Location: 2720 Montecito Ranch Place, Summerland 93067

Asking Price: $22,950,000

Year Built: 2019

Living Area: 6,157 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: The single-level home features floor-to-ceiling doors, dual kitchen islands and lightfilled living spaces. A spacious primary suite offers garden access, a spa-like bath and an epic closet. Outside, lush gardens, multiple patios, a pool and a cabana create a resort-style setting.

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01954177

