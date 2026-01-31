Advertisement
Surrounding Counties

Montecito Country Chic

Exterior of home for sale at 2850 Torito Road, Montecito 93108
Living room of home for sale at 2850 Torito Road, Montecito 93108
Dining area/kitchen of home for sale at 2850 Torito Road, Montecito 93108
Outdoor living area of home for sale at 2850 Torito Road, Montecito 93108
Paid Program

Stylish and chic. Sophisticated, ocean-view gem on a picturesque, private Montecito lane. This bright and spacious three-bedroom home offers high ceilings, gourmet designer kitchen, two primary suites and luxurious bathrooms. Extensively remodeled and upgraded. Easy indoor/outdoor living with views from every room – ocean, mountain and garden combine to create the ideal Montecito lifestyle.

Location: 2850 Torito Road, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $4,900,000

Year Built: 2001

Living Area: 3,335 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: This generous three-bedroom, three- and one-half bathroom, gated, over two-acre view property, along with the extensive upgrades, creates a magical piece of paradise.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Andrew Templeton
805.985.6029
Andrew.Templeton@sothebys.realty
DRE#: 01397847

Surrounding CountiesHot Property

Hot Property

Exclusive updates on SoCal's most luxurious homes for sale, brought to you by LA Times Studios — stay ahead in the market.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Advertisement
Advertisement