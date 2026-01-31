Montecito Country Chic
Stylish and chic. Sophisticated, ocean-view gem on a picturesque, private Montecito lane. This bright and spacious three-bedroom home offers high ceilings, gourmet designer kitchen, two primary suites and luxurious bathrooms. Extensively remodeled and upgraded. Easy indoor/outdoor living with views from every room – ocean, mountain and garden combine to create the ideal Montecito lifestyle.
Location: 2850 Torito Road, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $4,900,000
Year Built: 2001
Living Area: 3,335 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Features: This generous three-bedroom, three- and one-half bathroom, gated, over two-acre view property, along with the extensive upgrades, creates a magical piece of paradise.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Andrew Templeton
805.985.6029
Andrew.Templeton@sothebys.realty
DRE#: 01397847