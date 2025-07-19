For Less Than a Brentwood Teardown, Own a Lavish Midwest Estate

Move over Malibu. A luxury estate just outside Cleveland is redefining what buyers can expect for their money – and turning heads in markets like Los Angeles, where a similar property would easily command eight figures.

Listed at a fraction of the price of a comparable West Coast estate, 3007 Kersdale Road in Pepper Pike, Ohio – affectionately named “Playwood” by its original owner – is a one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece tucked into a private cul-de-sac lot, offering total seclusion and serenity. Designed with Georgian undertones and exquisite detailing, the home’s grandeur is matched only by its warmth and function.

A sweeping, tree-lined driveway welcomes you into a circular motor court and a stately canopied entrance. A European-inspired façade, with its floor-to-ceiling arched windows, sets the tone for the elegance within. Inside, a grand marble foyer with a barrel-vaulted ceiling opens into a magnificent formal living room and a dining room fit for entertaining, all graced with rich hardwood floors and intricate plasterwork.

The chef’s kitchen is a culinary dream, with an adjoining family room perfect for casual gatherings. The owner’s wing is a private retreat featuring a spacious bedroom, personal library, exercise room, dual walk-in dressing rooms and a luxurious spa-like bath. A separate bedroom wing houses four additional suites with private baths, while a separate apartment with its own entrance provides added flexibility.

And yes, there’s a heliport.

And while the estate itself is secluded and serene, it’s also incredibly connected. Just minutes away are Cleveland’s top-ranked institutions: the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals, top-ranked public schools, elite private schools, award-winning performing arts centers like Playhouse Square, and both Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and nearby private aviation facilities. Whether for world-class healthcare, education, entertainment or global travel, Playwood offers proximity without compromise.

“This is the kind of property you’d expect to see in Montecito or Beverly Hills,” says listing agent Adam Kaufman, recently ranked the #1 real estate agent in Ohio by RealTrends. “But here, in Pepper Pike, you get all of this for a fraction of the price – and with proximity to top-tier hospitals, private aviation, world-class arts and elite private schools.”

Co-listing agent Cici Riley adds, “This home delivers on every level – architectural sophistication, grand-scale entertaining and luxurious everyday living. From the incredible sports wing to the thoughtful layout and privacy, it’s a true sanctuary for those who want it all.”

Additional amenities include:



Indoor pool complex

Indoor tennis, pickleball and basketball court

Expansive deck, covered pavilion and outdoor kitchen

Elevator, backup generator and heated driveway

Finished lower level with additional guest suites

The estate combines architectural grace with unmatched functionality – designed for entertaining at scale or retreating in comfort.

3007 Kersdale Road is more than a home – it’s a lifestyle statement for buyers seeking privacy, prestige and an unparalleled living experience in the heart of the Midwest.

Address:

3007 Kersdale Road

Pepper Pike, OH 44124

Asking Price:

$5,900,000

Listing Agents:

Adam Kaufman, DRE#: 351481

216.831.7370 / adamkaufman@howardhanna.com

www.justaskadam.com

Cici Riley

216.410.3114 / ciciriley@howardhanna.com

www.ciciriley.com

Broker:

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

About Adam Kaufman

Adam Kaufman is the top-ranked real estate agent in Ohio by both sales volume and sides, with over $2 billion in career sales. He specializes in luxury and lifestyle properties throughout Northeast Ohio and leads the market with integrity, discretion and record-setting results. Learn more at www.JustAskAdam.com.

About Cici Riley

Cici Riley is a distinguished luxury real estate expert with Howard Hanna, known for her personalized client service and market expertise in Cleveland’s premier neighborhoods. Learn more at www.ciciriley.com.

