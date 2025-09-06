Rare Gem in the Heart of Healdsburg

Historic charm meets modern luxury at this rare downtown Healdsburg compound. Steps from the Plaza, the estate spans a 16,614-sf lot with a remodeled 4BR/5BA main home and a 2BR/2BA ADU with full kitchen, laundry and its own address. The chef’s kitchen boasts Hestan appliances, quartzite counters and banquette seating for a crowd, opening to a deck, pool, spa, outdoor kitchen with Mugnaini pizza oven and poolside ADU. Vintage details, a wine cellar and resort-style amenities blend character and sophistication. With multiple suites, inviting indoor-outdoor spaces and a fully equipped ADU, this property offers elevated Wine Country living.

Location: 337 Matheson Street, Healdsburg 95448

Asking Price: $8,995,000

Year Built: 1915

Living Area: 5,348 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Hestan appliances in main house; outdoor kitchen; ADU; detached garage with gym and temperature control; white Maucaubas leather quartzite slab counters in main home kitchen; outdoor shower; Ijen Blue quartzite counters in ADU kitchen; Mugnaini wood-fired oven in outdoor kitchen

Contact: Vanguard Properties

Grace Lucero

707.888.2649

grace@thelucerogroup.com

www.thelucerogroup.com

DRE#: 01233007

