Crown Jewel of the Coast

Floating above the Pacific and grounded in stunning design, the next level of Padaro Beach living has arrived. A statement of architectural artistry and coastal mastery, this groundbreaking beachfront estate commands approximately 100 feet of rare ocean frontage, capturing what are the most breathtaking views on Padaro Lane. Where design speaks louder than words, this 5-bed, 7-bath residence with a detached guest house has been completely reimagined. Outdoors, landscape architect James Hyatt, known for the San Ysidro Ranch, shaped the grounds into an extension of the coast. Welcome to the next wave of coastal living, where style and sea converge in a singular expression of California luxury.

Location: 3595 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013

Asking Price: $34,900,000

Year Built: 1996

Living Area: 8,405 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Main residence: 5 beds / 7 baths; guest house: studio / 1 bath; ±100 feet of ocean frontage with exceptional views; ground-up transformation 2024 - 2025; renovation architect: Don Nulty; landscape architect: James Hyatt (San Ysidro Ranch, Four Seasons); theater, wine cellar, gym

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

The Kogevinas Group

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514