Crown Jewel of the Coast
-
- Share via
Floating above the Pacific and grounded in stunning design, the next level of Padaro Beach living has arrived. A statement of architectural artistry and coastal mastery, this groundbreaking beachfront estate commands approximately 100 feet of rare ocean frontage, capturing what are the most breathtaking views on Padaro Lane. Where design speaks louder than words, this 5-bed, 7-bath residence with a detached guest house has been completely reimagined. Outdoors, landscape architect James Hyatt, known for the San Ysidro Ranch, shaped the grounds into an extension of the coast. Welcome to the next wave of coastal living, where style and sea converge in a singular expression of California luxury.
Location: 3595 Padaro Lane, Carpinteria 93013
Asking Price: $34,900,000
Year Built: 1996
Living Area: 8,405 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Main residence: 5 beds / 7 baths; guest house: studio / 1 bath; ±100 feet of ocean frontage with exceptional views; ground-up transformation 2024 - 2025; renovation architect: Don Nulty; landscape architect: James Hyatt (San Ysidro Ranch, Four Seasons); theater, wine cellar, gym
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
The Kogevinas Group
805.450.6233
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514