One-Acre Resort-Style Luxury Living

This fully renovated, single-story estate offers 8,761 sq. ft. of luxury on a rare, one-acre, gated lot with no HOA. Designed to entertain, it features 6 bedrooms, a theater, game room, office, gym, RV parking and garage space for 15 cars. The chef’s kitchen boasts dual quartz waterfall islands, espresso and white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. Enjoy a resort-style yard with a covered patio, pool, spa, putting green and basketball court. The private primary suite offers pool access and a spa-like bath with floating vanities and a stone-wrapped, walk-in shower.

Location: 3630 Tobias Lane, Las Vegas 89120

Asking Price: $3,450,000

Year Built: 1992

Living Area: 8,761 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: 1-acre lot; 8761 sq ft; 6 bed, 6 bath; luxurious primary bedroom; huge great room; oversized sliders; indoor outdoor living; theater room; game room; workout room; 15-car garage; no HOA

Contact: Virtue Real Estate Group

Darin Marques, DRE#: B.0145227

702.485.7755 / darin@dmgluxury.com

www.darin.dmgluxury.com

Michael Vece, DRE#: S.0187719

702.704.0914 / michael@dmgluxury.com

www.michael.dmgluxury.com

