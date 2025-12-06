Ocean View Retreat In Hope Ranch
Overlooking one of the most dramatic vistas in Hope Ranch, this private Mediterranean-style retreat commands extraordinary panoramic views spanning from the mountains to the ocean and beyond – all from a single-level main residence of exceptional quality. Inside, an ocean-view family room with soaring, open-beam ceilings, a gorgeous stone fireplace and French doors to the outside provides an inviting central gathering point. A separate guest house provides elegant guest accommodations. Set within Hope Ranch’s coveted coastal enclave this exceptional property combines sweeping natural beauty with refined Santa Barbara living at its finest.
Location: 4020 Cuervo Ave., Santa Barbara 93110
Asking Price: $10,995,000
Year Built: 1998
Living Area: 5,517 square feet (Total), 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Spectacular mountain & ocean panoramas; +/- 1.48 acres; 4,200 sq. ft. main residence; Detached +/- 1,322 sq. ft. guest house; Attached 2-car garage & gated entrance; Two offices; Pool; Hope Ranch Park Homes Association Amenities
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Dusty Baker Group
(805) 220-4210
team@dustybakergroup.com
dustybakergroup.com
DRE# 01908615
Linda Lorenzen
(805) 886-1842
linda.lorenzen@sothebys.realty
DRE# 00583737