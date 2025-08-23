Hope Ranch Haven

Redefining Santa Barbara architecture for the 21st century, this gorgeous 2.3-acre, ocean-view estate takes its cues from the southern Mediterranean and celebrates the marriage of Moroccan extravagance and minimalist design. Located on a quiet lane in Santa Barbara’s exclusive Hope Ranch, where residents of this beautiful neighborhood enjoy a private access beach and miles of equestrian trails. Sleek Mexican travertine and white stucco walls perfectly balance rustic rubble stones and the reclaimed Nicaraguan tiles that crown the roof. This composition, both eminently chic and effortlessly provincial, paints the stage for a remarkable living experience.

Location: 4160 La Ladera Road, Santa Barbara 93110

Asking Price: $19,995,000

Year Built: 2017

Living Area: 11,394 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: This 2.3-acre Hope Ranch estate blends Moroccan flair with minimalist design. Six bedrooms, lush gardens, ocean views, pool, spa and studio offer resort-style living. Expansive doors, rich stone and luminous plaster create a serene retreat with 365° views.

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01954177