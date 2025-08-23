Hope Ranch Haven
Redefining Santa Barbara architecture for the 21st century, this gorgeous 2.3-acre, ocean-view estate takes its cues from the southern Mediterranean and celebrates the marriage of Moroccan extravagance and minimalist design. Located on a quiet lane in Santa Barbara’s exclusive Hope Ranch, where residents of this beautiful neighborhood enjoy a private access beach and miles of equestrian trails. Sleek Mexican travertine and white stucco walls perfectly balance rustic rubble stones and the reclaimed Nicaraguan tiles that crown the roof. This composition, both eminently chic and effortlessly provincial, paints the stage for a remarkable living experience.
Location: 4160 La Ladera Road, Santa Barbara 93110
Asking Price: $19,995,000
Year Built: 2017
Living Area: 11,394 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: This 2.3-acre Hope Ranch estate blends Moroccan flair with minimalist design. Six bedrooms, lush gardens, ocean views, pool, spa and studio offer resort-style living. Expansive doors, rich stone and luminous plaster create a serene retreat with 365° views.
Contact: Village Properties
Riskin Partners Estate Group
805.565.8600
team@riskinpartners.com
www.riskinpartners.com
DRE#: 01954177