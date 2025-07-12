Hope Ranch Modern Luxury

This fully remodeled contemporary estate is a masterclass in modern design. Sweeping mountain views, incredible natural light and striking volume create the feeling of a tranquil retreat. Set on 2.39 acres, the home blends luxury with indoor-outdoor living. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame breathtaking views, while expansive terraces, a rebuilt pool and a rooftop deck offer spaces to relax and entertain. The reimagined kitchen and family room feature custom Leicht cabinetry, three large islands, new high-end appliances and elegant lighting. A wine cellar and serene primary suite complete this exceptional home.

Location: 4450 Via Alegre, Santa Barbara 93110

Asking Price: $9,900,000

Year Built: 2000

Living Area: 6,362 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Newly remodeled; mountain views; pool & spa; rooftop terrace; Hope Ranch community; amenities include: private-access beach, riding trails, tennis courts, security guard

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01954177

