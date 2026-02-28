Villa Paradiso

Breaking News
A legendary, 4-acre, gated estate located in Old Las Palmas, Palm Springs’ most legendary residential enclave. This Spanish Revival compound with Hollywood pedigree has preserved its original architectural integrity and period character. One of the largest residential lots ever offered in Palm Springs, the compound includes four separate residences positioned across park-like grounds, featuring mature palm trees, citrus groves and panoramic views. The central architectural feature of the estate is the main home highlighted by an Italian rotunda with hand-painted ceilings that connect two wings totaling 4 beds, 7 baths, a formal two-story foyer and professional kitchen.

Location: 457 West Hermosa Place, Palm Springs 92262

Asking Price: $12,680,000

Year Built: 1928

Living Area: 15,000 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: Secured setting; pool; 200 palm trees; views of Mt. San Jacinto; hand-crafted stone walls; sculptured water fountain; verdant lined pathways; multiple guest & service access points; grand corridor; parlor bar; executive office; climate-controlled 4-car garage; formal motor court

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Ernie Carswell, DRE#: 01111566
(310) 345-7500
ernie@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com

Spencer Daley, DRE#: 02005446
(805) 469-6752
spencer@carswellandassociates.com
www.carswellandassociates.com

