The Home Ranch
Welcome to the Home Ranch, a hacienda-style estate in the heart of Santa Ynez Valley’s Wine Country. This picturesque region is surrounded by serene rolling hills, world-renowned wineries and vineyards, and premier equine and polo facilities, making it a highly coveted destination for those seeking ultimate privacy and luxury living. Situated on 37+/- acres within the exclusive Woodstock Estates community, this extraordinary property borders a 6,000+/- acre oak-studded nature reserve and offers incredible views of the Figueroa Mountain range beyond.
Location: 4600 Tims Road, Santa Ynez 93460
Asking Price: $6,250,000
Year Built: 2010
Living Area: 5,021 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: This exceptional estate has undergone major upgrades and renovations, with view windows on every side; a resort-style pool and cabana; a newly finished guest/managers’ quarters located on a separate driveway; and flat, usable acreage offering equine, cattle and vineyard potential.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Summer Smith
805.284.6840
summer.smith@sothebys.realty
www.summersmithrealty.com
DRE#: 02180602