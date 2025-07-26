Where Heritage Welcomes You Home
-
- Share via
Nestled in the rolling hills of wine country lives this quintessential farmhouse retreat. Originally built in 1899, the remarkable 17.5± acre property offers a historic 4,483± square foot farmhouse boasting six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms along with six additional guest cottages on the property. With a wealth of history at the crossroads of Wine Country, equidistant to quaint downtown Petaluma and Sonoma Square, this location offers the opportunity to live on or further develop a centrally located one-of-a-kind property. Ideally positioned to create an income-producing B&B, event space, vineyard or so much more.
Location: 5215 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma 94952
Asking Price: $3,950,000
Year Built: 1899
Living Area: 4,483 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms Features: Currently permitted as a retreat center; private pond; additional workshop and meeting space; historical architecture; ideal for an investment opportunity or to build a family retreat in the heart of wine country
Contact: Hedge Realty
Alexa Glockner, DRE#: 01329001
415.710.3663 / alexa@hedgerealty.com
www.hedgerealty.com
Tim Little, DRE#: 01910516
707.849.9570 / tim@hedgerealty.com
www.hedgerealty.com