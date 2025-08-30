Birnam Wood Gem
-
- Share via
Mid-century elegance meets a delightful Palm Springs vibe with sweeping views in Montecito’s guard-gated Birnam Wood Golf Club. Designed by noted architect James Morris, the residence showcases clean lines, walls of glass and seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Set in the coveted Golden Quadrangle, the home offers panoramic mountain and fairway views, a dramatic private courtyard with a pool and sunlit interiors. With soaring walls and expansive interiors, it’s an art collector’s dream!
Location: 526 Crocker Sperry Drive, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $9,850,000
Year Built: 1981
Living Area: 5,041 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: The flexible, nearly single-level layout includes 3 bedroom suites, an office, 2 powder rooms, a detached studio and abundant parking. Just moments from the clubhouse, enjoy top-tier golf, dining and community amenities in one of Montecito’s most desirable enclaves.
Contact: Village Properties
Riskin Partners Estate Group
805.565.8600
team@riskinpartners.com
www.riskinpartners.com
DRE#: 01954177