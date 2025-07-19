Contemporary Hope Ranch Retreat
A modern masterpiece in the heart of Hope Ranch, this 2024 remodeled home showcases chic, contemporary design. Single-level living and an open floor plan connect seamlessly to lush, beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces. A second-level studio is ideal for fitness, while a “sky lounge” offers a stunning place to entertain. Walls of glass open to a tranquil courtyard with a pool and spa, blending effortlessly with the natural surroundings. The chef’s kitchen and spa-like bathrooms feature sleek finishes. Radiant heat, smart home technology and a luxurious primary suite complete this exceptional retreat.
Location: 691 Via Trepadora, Santa Barbara 93110
Asking Price: $14,995,000
Year Built: 2022
Living Area: 7,684 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Newly remodeled; pool & spa; upstairs lounge and fitness center; Hope Ranch Community amenities: private access beach, riding trails, tennis courts and security
Contact: Village Properties
Riskin Partners
805.565.8600
team@riskinpartners.com
www.riskinpartners.com
DRE#: 01954177