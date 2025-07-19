Contemporary Hope Ranch Retreat

A modern masterpiece in the heart of Hope Ranch, this 2024 remodeled home showcases chic, contemporary design. Single-level living and an open floor plan connect seamlessly to lush, beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces. A second-level studio is ideal for fitness, while a “sky lounge” offers a stunning place to entertain. Walls of glass open to a tranquil courtyard with a pool and spa, blending effortlessly with the natural surroundings. The chef’s kitchen and spa-like bathrooms feature sleek finishes. Radiant heat, smart home technology and a luxurious primary suite complete this exceptional retreat.

Location: 691 Via Trepadora, Santa Barbara 93110

Asking Price: $14,995,000

Year Built: 2022

Living Area: 7,684 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Newly remodeled; pool & spa; upstairs lounge and fitness center; Hope Ranch Community amenities: private access beach, riding trails, tennis courts and security

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01954177

