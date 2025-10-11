Your Montecito Moment

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A rare canvas for your next chapter in Montecito’s Golden Quadrangle, where sweeping ocean views meet the tranquility of a gated, landscaped acre. Behind the gates sits a single-level contemporary residence with 3 bedrooms, a versatile office and 3.5 baths that’s alive with possibility. Designed to embrace light and space, the home is wrapped in walls of glass and skylights, seamlessly connecting interiors to the surrounding gardens. Contemporary in design yet warm in spirit, the residence invites both celebration and calm. Perfectly positioned near the Upper Village, trails and the coast, this property offers an opportunity to experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle.

Location: 796 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108

Asking Price: $8,995,000

Year Built: 1955

Living Area: 4,196 square feet, 3 bedrooms + office, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Golden Quadrangle neighborhood; unlimited potential for guest house, pool & more; ocean and island views; primary suite with spa-inspired bathroom and private office; set on artfully landscaped and gated acre with patios; convenient to world-class beaches, shopping and dining

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

The Kogevinas Group

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514

