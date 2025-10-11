Your Montecito Moment
-
-
- Share via
A rare canvas for your next chapter in Montecito’s Golden Quadrangle, where sweeping ocean views meet the tranquility of a gated, landscaped acre. Behind the gates sits a single-level contemporary residence with 3 bedrooms, a versatile office and 3.5 baths that’s alive with possibility. Designed to embrace light and space, the home is wrapped in walls of glass and skylights, seamlessly connecting interiors to the surrounding gardens. Contemporary in design yet warm in spirit, the residence invites both celebration and calm. Perfectly positioned near the Upper Village, trails and the coast, this property offers an opportunity to experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle.
Location: 796 Hot Springs Road, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $8,995,000
Year Built: 1955
Living Area: 4,196 square feet, 3 bedrooms + office, 3.5 bathrooms
Features: Golden Quadrangle neighborhood; unlimited potential for guest house, pool & more; ocean and island views; primary suite with spa-inspired bathroom and private office; set on artfully landscaped and gated acre with patios; convenient to world-class beaches, shopping and dining
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
The Kogevinas Group
805.450.6233
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514