Laidback Luxury
Set on a level, nearly 1-acre parcel, this remarkable property is a lush, modern compound. Nestled among live oaks, boulders and verdant lawns, a 4,814± sq ft, 5 bedroom/4.5 bathroom residence and a 1,648± sq ft second structure featuring 1 bedroom/2 bathroom, a living room, den, gym + kitchen create a wonderful canvas for multi-generational living, guest stays, office space or simply having extra elbow room. Vaulted ceilings in the main house bring a lofty sensibility, while two great rooms offer ideal spaces for media and play. This blend of luxury, space and nature creates an unparalleled Montecito retreat!
Location: 815 East Valley Road, Montecito 93108
Asking Price: $6,995,000
Year Built: 1960
Living Area: 6,462 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Recent upgrades include two renovated kitchens, renovated baths, an additional bedroom in the main house and a new garage. Beyond the indoor spaces, beautiful private gardens, extensive decks and patios foster an easy sense of indoor/outdoor living.
Contact: Village Properties
Riskin Partners Estate Group. DRE#: 01954177
805.565.8600
team@riskinpartners.com
riskinpartners.com