Wake Up to Waves: A Stylish Retreat

Live the dream at Mandalay Beach in this stunning, oceanfront retreat. With 3 bedrooms, 4 luxurious baths, and a spacious split-level design, this home offers the perfect blend of elegance and function. Enjoy new designer flooring, an upgraded chef’s kitchen with the highest quality Italian stone and a Sub-Zero fridge, and breathtaking views from your beachfront deck. The primary suite includes a private balcony, cozy fireplace, and a spa-like bath with a jetted tub. Smart Home features, a new security system, EV charger, and a 2-car garage make this move-in-ready sanctuary your ideal coastal escape.

Location: 815 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard 93035

Asking Price: $4,950,000

Year Built: 2001

Living Area: 3,159 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 4 baths; split-level layout; new designer flooring; upgraded kitchen with the highest quality Italian stone and Sub-Zero appliances; smart home technology and security system; 2-car garage with EV charger; ocean views; beachfront decks; primary suite with jetted tub; move-in ready.

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

The Roylin Sells Group
805-850-5443
RealtorRoylin@gmail.com
www.RoylinSells.com
DRE#: 01065591

