L.A. and OC Business of Law: Trends, Updates, Visionaries & The In-House Counsel Leadership Awards

Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce second annual In-house Counsel Leadership Awards recognizing in-house counsel working at organizations throughout California. We will also publish a magazine recapping the in-person event, profiling In-house Counsel Leadership Awards winners along with profiles of law firm attorneys exhibiting achievements within their respective practice areas. Nominees will be determined based on three criteria:

Noteworthy success and accomplishment achieved in the past 24 months. Strong leadership roles both within his/her organizations and communities. Innovative strategies to help his/her organizations/clients avoid risk and leverage opportunities.

LA Times B2B Publishing invites you to nominate outstanding California-licensed in-house counsel and firm lawyers who are impacting change. There is no cost to nominate for award consideration, however we will only profile two people from each company or firm due to limited space.

In-person event date for In-house Counsel Leadership Awards: May 11, 2022

Magazine publish date: June 26, 2022

NOMINATION DEADLINE: February 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

Nominate Now

Early submissions are highly encouraged.

