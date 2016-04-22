These recipes taste like the L.A. 'hoods they're from

Inventive salads are a popular staple at Santa Monica eateries, and the Beet and Asparagus Salad with Honey Lemon Vinaigrette recipe from ALDI is an ideal way to bring a bit of the beach energy to your own table. "I like that the asparagus is roasted in this recipe, and that it pairs fresh veggies with canned veggies," Nguyen said. "It's a smart pairing, as asparagus truly is best fresh but canned beets work well if you don't want to peel and roast fresh ones."