Trial Attorney

Stalwart Law Group

Brian Poulter is an experienced trial attorney who devotes his practice to representing individuals and their families in matters of personal injury and wrongful death. He has litigated and tried to verdict numerous commercial trucking, premises liability, and products liability cases, as well as countless auto, dangerous condition, security excessive force, and severe pedestrian and bicyclist injury cases. Through hard work, compassion, and creativity, Poulter has obtained amazing results at trial and through settlement, recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for his deserving clients over the years against negligent individuals, public entities, and corporations. Poulter joined the team at Stalwart Law Group in December of 2018 to run the firm’s personal injury practice. Before joining the team, Brian cut his teeth at Panish Shea & Boyle LLP -- one of the nation’s preeminent personal injury law firms.