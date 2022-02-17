Founding and Managing Partner

Kabateck, LLP

Few plaintiff attorneys demonstrate the same level of leadership or command the same level of respect in the legal community as Brian S. Kabateck, who has been the architect of some of the most high-profile consumer litigation in California and nationwide. In a landmark victory, Kabateck and his team secured a $39.7 million jury verdict for residents of a mobile home park in Long Beach built atop a closed landfill. It’s considered the sixth largest verdict in Los Angeles County for 2018 and recognized as a “Top Verdict” by The Daily Journal and other publications. In 2019, following the verdict and successful post-trial motions, Kabateck negotiated a $57 million global settlement. The result is considered the largest mobile home park habitability settlement in U.S. history. Kabateck tried the case for 11 weeks while serving as president of the Los Angeles County Bar Association.