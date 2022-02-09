Romanek Design Studio was founded by Brigette Romanek. Originally from Chicago, Romanek headed west to fulfill her design dreams. She’s now one of Los Angeles’ most sought-after interior designers. She’s featured in Architectural Digest’s 2019 “AD 100,” which lists their picks for the one hundred top designers in the world. Romanek is proud to lead a team of dedicated designers and professionals, all of whom share her passion for design and excitement for innovation.

“It’s a gift to do what you love, and if your work can bring joy to people in their daily lives in the process, it is triply rewarding. I’ve spent years traveling, curating, and reading. Experiencing interior spaces and nature’s beauty all over the world. I bring these deeply inspirational experiences and the emotions they’ve evoked to each of my projects. I draw on my passion from the many genres of design that inspire me, combining them in fresh and unexpected ways.

“Never trendy, the spaces must be fresh, functional, aesthetically alive, that will continue to inspire for years to come. I listen carefully to my clients’ most cherished hopes and dreams. I also love introducing new ideas to help them reach their goals with visions they might not have considered.

“Being self-taught, I tend to work on instinct, and my years of study and work experience have helped me to channel those instincts into successful design solutions. My ultimate goal is to please my clients in a way that surprises and delights - always to exceed their highest expectations!” romanekdesignstudio.com