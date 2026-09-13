TIFF Interview: Kate Mara, Rooney Mara, Domhnall Gleeson & Orlando Bloom on ‘Bucking Fastard’

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Stars Kate Mara, Rooney Mara, Domhnall Gleeson, and Orlando Bloom discuss their new film, Bucking Fastard in the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House. The cast breaks down the unique experience of sisters Kate and Rooney playing the exact same role in a single performance, working alongside legendary director Werner Herzog, finding natural synergy on set, and filming in breathtaking natural landscapes.