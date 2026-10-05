Dodgers Debate NLDS Game 2: Bats go cold

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The Atlanta Braves took Game 2 of the NLDS, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2. The series heads to Atlanta tied, with the Braves’ best pitchers looming. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson look at what went wrong and what the team has to be concerned about.