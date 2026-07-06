Robert Stone Accepts Inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award in Fireside Chat

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Robert W. Stone, CEO of City of Hope, accepted the LA Executive Lifetime Achievement award during a fireside chat with LA Times Studios president Anna Magzanyan. Stone, humbly accepted the award and went on to have a fascinating discussion about City of Hope’s fight against cancer, noting how the disease touches everyone in the room and how new treatments and therapies are offering tools never before seen in the battle.