Amanda Kloots on Building a Supplement Routine That Actually Sticks

By Melissa MagsaysayAuthor and Host of LA Times Studios’ Live & Well Podcast 
Staying consistent with wellness can feel overwhelming, especially when routines are rigid, expensive, or hard to maintain. Amanda Kloots knows this firsthand. In this episode of the ‘Live & Well’ podcast, the actress, fitness entrepreneur, and founder of Proper talks about why she built her supplement company around flexibility rather than perfection. She shares the idea of the “supplement graveyard,” explains why taste and affordability matter more than people think, and discusses how wellness needs can change day to day. Kloots also reflects on her background in fitness, how she approaches movement as a daily practice, and why removing guilt from wellness routines can make healthy habits more sustainable over time. This conversation offers a more realistic, forgiving way to think about supplements and self-care.
