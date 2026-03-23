Christian Santaniello, Todd B. Scherwin and Jenifer Wallis Share Insights and Updates on the Business of Entertainment & Sports

The Entertainment & Sports Roundtable is produced by the LA Times Studios team in conjunction with Axos Bank; Fisher Phillips LLP; and Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP.

With a seemingly endless series of challenges and obstacles over the last few years, including mergers and acquisitions, the continuing growth of AI, global conflicts, wildfires, protocol resets, supply chain shortages and industry-wide labor disputes, the entertainment and sports industries somehow manage to succeed, with creativity and innovation – always hallmarks of show business – sparking silver linings and trends that may actually benefit some subsectors of the industry long term.

Many unanswered questions remain, however. What shifts are here to stay for the long term? What legal, labor and financial issues need to be addressed? What new roles can technology play moving forward? What will the industry look like a year – or five years – from now?

The Los Angeles Times Studios team turned to three uniquely knowledgeable experts for their thoughts and insights about how Southern California’s powerhouse entertainment and sports business sectors can continue to blaze new and creative paths to success.

Q: As a trusted advisor to entertainment and/or sports businesses, what do you consider to be the most challenging obstacles facing the industry in 2026?

Christian Santaniello, EVP, Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management, Axos Bank: The business of entertainment and sports is increasingly complex. Today’s talent is no longer reliant on a single revenue source; instead, they are building multifaceted businesses across streaming, social media, touring, sponsorships, royalties and investments. Managing these diverse income streams efficiently – and understanding how they work together – has become a significant challenge. Business managers and financial teams must operate with greater precision and visibility than ever before. To succeed, they need integrated financial tools and technology that provide a holistic view of cash flow, risk and performance, enabling smarter decision-making and long-term sustainability in a rapidly evolving industry.

Jenifer Wallis, Chair, Entertainment Practice, Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP: The most challenging obstacle (and opportunity) facing the entertainment industry in 2026 is generative AI. Entertainment companies are developing strategies to leverage generative AI tools while protecting their IP. These strategies include litigation, deal-making with the AI companies themselves and lobbying for laws protective to their IP. The most obvious example of the impact of generative AI involves copyright infringement of IP properties in the output of generative AI products. For instance, AI-generated images that include recognizable characters or AI-generated music that is substantially similar to a copyrighted song. However, equally as important to entertainment companies is the issue of using copyrighted material in training generative AI without permission. We are currently seeing these issues make their way through the legal system, where District Courts are addressing whether the training of AI on copyrighted material constitutes fair use, and if so, under what circumstances, and the damages resulting from a finding of infringement.

(Brad-Kevelin)

Todd B. Scherwin, Regional Managing Partner, Fisher Phillips LLP: In 2026, the sports industry will continue to face several complex challenges from an employment law perspective. These obstacles will affect both the operational and legal frameworks within which organizations operate. One ongoing issue is worker classification and employment status, particularly as teams and leagues increasingly rely on freelancers, independent contractors and gig-style roles across media, performance and event operations. Unionization and collective bargaining efforts are also expanding beyond players to include coaches, support staff and other personnel seeking greater workplace protections. Additionally, rapid technological disruption – especially the growing use of artificial intelligence in areas like performance analytics, scouting and business operations – raises new legal questions around data use, privacy and job displacement. Finally, as American sports organizations expand internationally, they must navigate a patchwork of labor and employment laws, creating more complex cross-border compliance and regulatory challenges.

Q: What are the biggest opportunities facing Los Angeles’ entertainment sector in 2026, particularly as streaming platforms continue to evolve?

Wallis: New revenue streams arising from licensing IP for the purpose of training generative AI is a big opportunity to leverage existing IP. Recent court decisions have shed light that there are currently no comprehensive, one-stop shops to handle licensing the enormous data needed to train generative AI models and, as a result, companies are training generative AI on unlicensed, copyrighted material. A license exclusively for using IP in training AI (as opposed to allowing IP in the output of AI) presents a new potential revenue stream for even older properties.

Santaniello: Los Angeles remains the global center of entertainment, with content businesses expanding far beyond traditional film and television. Streaming, social media, live events and brand partnerships have transformed content into scalable, multi-channel enterprises. The opportunity in 2026 lies in helping creators and companies structure these growing businesses effectively. For bankers, advisors and business managers, this means providing the financial strategy, infrastructure and tools needed to manage complexity, unlock growth and scale effectively as the industry continues to evolve.

One ongoing issue is worker classification and employment status, particularly as teams and leagues increasingly rely on freelancers, independent contractors and gig-style roles across media, performance and event operations. — Todd B. Scherwin

Q: In what ways are generative AI and other emerging technologies transforming content creation, production pipelines and intellectual property strategy?

Scherwin: AI is already being used to help formulate game tactics: A professional soccer coach admitted in an October interview that she used AI to help strategize plays and saw an improvement in game outcomes. The technology also has significant potential to expand and refine talent recruitment, offering a leg up in scouting – especially for clubs with tighter budgets. From a labor and employment perspective, the growing use of AI in sports organizations raises new workplace considerations. Teams may increasingly rely on AI-driven analytics to evaluate player performance, inform roster decisions and even shape contract negotiations, raising questions about transparency, bias and fairness in algorithmic decision-making. AI tools could also reshape certain coaching, scouting and front-office roles as data analysis and content production become more automated. As adoption expands, leagues, teams and players’ associations may need to revisit employment policies, collective bargaining agreements and governance frameworks to address how AI is used in decision-making and the broader sports workforce.

Santaniello: Generative AI and emerging technologies are reshaping content creation by accelerating production timelines and lowering costs across editing, visual effects and project planning. When used thoughtfully, these tools can enhance efficiency and support creators without replacing the creative process. At the same time, increased reliance on AI introduces new complexities around intellectual property, ownership and compensation. As technology becomes more embedded in production workflows, protecting original ideas and ensuring talent is properly compensated becomes critical. This shift is driving the need for more sophisticated systems to track rights, royalties and income, providing greater transparency, control and confidence for creators, business managers and financial teams navigating an increasingly technology-driven industry.

Wallis: Entertainment companies are evolving their IP strategy to address generative AI in a multi-pronged approach: litigation, deal-making with AI companies, union agreements and even lobbying for laws protective of their IP. Entertainment companies are also reviewing their existing contracts with talent to ensure that they comply with new AI-focused legislation. For example, California’s new AB 2602 and AB 1836 require explicit consent and a specific description for the creation of digital replicas of performers. Union agreements also place limitations on how entertainment companies can use some generative AI tools, providing additional protections for performers and creatives. Addressing these performer-related issues is just one example of how entertainment companies are addressing generative AI. They are also protecting their IP by bringing lawsuits against AI companies infringing on their IP, contracting with the AI companies themselves and lobbying for favorable legislation.

Q: What effect has global conflict had on entertainment and sports from an operations perspective?

Scherwin: Global conflict has significantly disrupted entertainment and sports operations, largely through strains on the U.S. immigration system. Travel bans issued in 2025 expanded entry restrictions to dozens of countries, preventing some athletes, performers and production staff from entering the United States without special exemptions. While limited carve-outs exist for major sporting events, spectators, media and sponsors may still face restrictions, complicating international events and tours. Conflict has also disrupted consular operations. Embassy closures, airspace restrictions and reduced staffing have slowed visa processing, delaying the O-1 and P-1 visas many athletes and artists require. These delays can derail tightly scheduled competitions, tours and productions. The result is growing uncertainty around international participation in U.S.-based events. Some artists have already canceled tours due to visa challenges, and many organizations now question the economic feasibility of touring or competing in the United States. As a result, sports leagues, entertainment companies and promoters must plan immigration strategies much earlier and build flexibility into event logistics.

Los Angeles is full of creative, talented and resilient people. They are leaning into this moment of transformation, and they will define the next era of the industry. — Jenifer Wallis

Q: What trends are you seeing in sports franchise valuation and investment in Los Angeles?

Santaniello: Sports franchises continue to attract strong interest from private equity and global investors, driven by resilient, diversified revenue streams, such as media rights, sponsorships and live events. In L.A., teams increasingly operate as entertainment platforms rather than standalone sports organizations. League media deals and revenue-sharing models provide stability, while global fan growth expands long-term monetization. At the same time, name, image and likeness has reshaped business by enabling athletes to build brands (and an associated income stream) earlier in their careers, creating new marketing opportunities and further strengthening franchise valuations.

Q: Looking ahead to the next five years, what structural shifts do you predict in the intersection of entertainment, sports and technology that businesses in Los Angeles should prepare for?

Wallis: The last few years have been hard on the entertainment industry in Los Angeles. Between COVID, the strikes and the fires, we’ve experienced back-to-back crises. We continue to see layoffs and consolidation through merger and acquisition. I predict that trend will continue. However, within this disruption lies significant opportunity. Consolidation creates space for nimble new players to fill gaps left by larger entities. Los Angeles is uniquely positioned to lead at the intersection of entertainment, sports and technology precisely because these crises have accelerated innovation. Former in-house talents are now free to pursue their own projects and opportunities. Los Angeles is full of creative, talented and resilient people. They are leaning into this moment of transformation and they will define the next era of the industry.

Santaniello: Over the next five years, entertainment, sports and technology will continue to converge. Streaming, social media and direct-to-fan platforms are reshaping audience engagement, while athletes and entertainers expand their businesses beyond core careers. Generative AI will accelerate new content models and distribution. Businesses in Los Angeles must be prepared to support this integrated ecosystem with the financial and technological infrastructure needed to scale and protect value.

Q: What are your projections for the forthcoming 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles and how will the event benefit and/or hinder the region?

Scherwin: Viewing this from the sports and employment law perspective, we see the forthcoming 2028 Summer Games as an incredible opportunity for job and business growth in Los Angeles. However, with this growth comes the need for businesses to stay compliant with the complex employment laws in California, and more specifically, within Los Angeles. We are advising our clients to exercise caution around employee classification, wage and hour laws, scheduling regulations and other related employment law issues in the region as they grow their employee ranks to gear up for the 2028 Summer Games.

Santaniello: The 2028 Summer Games will bring a significant amount of global attention and economic activity to L.A. It will drive tourism, new business opportunities across sports, entertainment and media. For companies in L.A., it’s also a chance to build partnerships, create new events and attract international investment. The 2028 Summer Games is a long-term opportunity to showcase L.A. as a global hub for sports and entertainment.

Q: What should independent filmmakers keep in mind while navigating the current landscape?

Wallis: The legal landscape of the entertainment industry is changing quickly due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the ubiquity of AI. Involving a trusted legal advisor early on in your project should be a top priority. Creating a film involves many legal issues, including licensing of music, scope of rights and talent agreements, just to name a few. A misstep in any one of these areas can expose a filmmaker to liability or present a roadblock in selling or distributing your film. Engaging a competent legal advisor early can be the only way to identify these issues and guide you through them.

Today’s talent is no longer reliant on a single revenue source; instead, they are building multifaceted businesses across streaming, social media, touring, sponsorships, royalties and investments. — Christian Santaniello

Q: What new considerations do professional athletes and coaches need to consider in 2026?

Scherwin: In 2026, professional athletes and coaches are navigating a rapidly evolving workplace shaped by technology, shifting compensation models and increased data use. One key consideration is how teams are using advanced analytics and AI to evaluate performance, make roster decisions and inform contract negotiations. As these tools become more common, questions around transparency, bias and how performance data is collected and used are becoming increasingly important in employment and collective bargaining discussions. Athletes and coaches are also paying closer attention to name, image and likeness (NIL) rights, endorsement agreements and social media activity, all of which can carry contractual and reputational implications. At the same time, leagues and teams are continuing to refine policies around player health and safety, workload management and return-to-play protocols. Finally, with growing investment in sports organizations and evolving league governance structures, athletes and coaches must remain aware of how new ownership models, revenue streams and business strategies could influence employment terms, benefits and long-term career stability.

Q: What investment opportunities are currently attracting the most attention in L.A.’s sports and entertainment industries?

Santaniello: Investment interest in Los Angeles continues to center on sports franchises, which are viewed as durable, long-term assets supported by strong brand value and diversified revenue streams. Media and content platforms are also attracting significant attention, particularly in streaming, digital content and fan-engagement models that create recurring and scalable revenue. In addition, investors are increasingly focused on technology that supports the sports and entertainment ecosystem, including AI-driven tools that help teams and talent connect directly with fans, monetize audiences more effectively and operate more efficiently.

