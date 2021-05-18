LA Times Today: The remote work revolution is transforming, and unsettling, resort areas
Pandemic restrictions have allowed many people to work from home.
But with the ability to work from almost anywhere, some remote workers are taking it a step further - by purchasing homes in resort communities in California and across the nation.
L.A. Times reporter Liam Dillon took a close look at this trend.
