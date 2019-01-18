Hungry for cash, Musk says company can no longer afford free Supercharging for new buyers

Whether the stock price will get that high and whether bondholders will convert is one of many dramas unfolding at Tesla. Even as Tesla succeeds in boosting production and sales (245,240 Models S, X and 3 were sold in 2018), it is struggling with customer service and quality problems and increasingly long wait times at its most popular Supercharger stations. (Even Silicon Valley venture capital power broker Vinod Khosla has complained on Twitter about service and quality, on behalf of his Tesla-buying son.)