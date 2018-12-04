Tesla becomes collateral damage in the China-U.S. trade war

Tesla last month began taking reservations in China for its more affordable Model 3 sedan, which is expected to start shipping “early next year,” Chief Executive Elon Musk said. Considering its relatively low price — starting at $46,000 in the U.S. compared with $78,000 for a Model S (with options that can push the price well over $100,000) — a 40% tariff on the Model 3 could devastate sales in China.