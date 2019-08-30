12 Images
Behind the scenes with Kacey Musgrave and a disposable camera
Behind the scenes with Kacey Musgrave and a disposable camera
A selfie taken by Kacey Musgraves in Paso Robles during the second leg of her ‘Oh, What A World’ tour. (Kacey Musgraves)
Kacey Musgraves performing in Paso Robles on the second leg of her ‘Oh, What A World’ tour. (Kelly Christine Sutton)
Kacey Musgraves and her friend and hair stylist Giovanni Delgado reading vintage Playboy magazines at a Paso Robles flea market during the second leg of her ‘Oh, What a World’ tour. (Kelly Christine Sutton)
Kacey Musgraves getting touched up by friend and hair stylist Giovanni Delgado in Paso Robles on the second leg of her ‘Oh, What A World’ tour. (Kelly Christine Sutton)
Kacey Musgraves getting touched up by her makeup artist Moani Lee on the second leg of her ‘Oh, What A World’ tour. Lee would later accompany Musgraves to Tom’s One-Hour Photo. (Kelly Christine Sutton)
A candid of Kacey Musgraves on her tour bus in San Diego during the second leg of her ‘Oh, What A World’ tour. (Kelly Christine Sutton)
Kacey Musgraves taking a shot before a show in San Diego on the second leg of her ‘Oh, What A World’ tour. Musgraves and her band always do a shot before taking the stage. (Kelly Christine Sutton)
Kacey Musgraves talking with band member Nathaniel Smith before a show in San Diego on the second leg of her ‘Oh, What A World’ tour. (Kelly Christine Sutton)
A birthday cake for Kacey Musgraves from the Madonna Inn, given to her while in Paso Robles on her “Oh, What A World Tour.” (Kacey Musgraves)
A photo of Kacey Musgraves’ band members’ shoes during the second leg of her “Oh, What A World” tour. After the band’s shoes were lost, Musgraves’ sister Kelly Christine Sutton had to rush to a store to buy them matching loafers. (Kacey Musgraves)
Kacey Mugraves’ sister Kelly Christine Sutton flying a kite at a Paso Robles flea market during Musgraves’ “Oh, What A World” tour. (Kacey Musgraves)
Kacey Musgraves’ friend and hair stylist Giovanni Delgado at sunset in Paso Robles during Musgraves’ “Oh, What A World” tour. (Kacey Musgraves)
