9 Images
The Taycan: Porsche’s billion-dollar bet on an electric-drive future
Porsche Taycan 01.jpg
Porsche Taycan takes a spin on the carmaker’s Atlanta test track. (Porsche)
Porsche Taycan 06.jpg
The base prices of the two Porsche Taycan models range from $150,000 to $180,000. (Porsche)
Porsche Taycan 21.jpg
The Taycan rockets from 0 to 60 in 2.6 to 3 seconds, with a range estimated close to 240 miles. (Porsche)
Porsche Taycan 30.jpg
The Taycan comes in two models: the Turbo and the Turbo S. (Porsche)
Porsche Taycan 20.jpg
The Taycan is equipped with two permanent-magnet motors that together produce 625 horsepower. (Porsche)
Porsche Taycan 25.jpg
Unlike other electric cars, the Porsche Taycan has a two-speed transmission, with a higher gear for highway cruising. (Porsche)
Porsche Taycan 34.jpg
The Taycan’s interior is filled with digital technology. That challenged designers to maintain Porsche’s classically clean look while modernizing the cockpit. (Porsche)
Porsche Taycan 40.jpg
The Taycan’s aerodynamics are even better than the 911’s, Porsche says, based on a coefficient drag factor of 0.22. (Porsche)
Porsche Taycan 42.jpg
The word Taycan, as Porsche tells it, derives from ancient Turkic and means “spirited young horse.” (Porsche)
1/9