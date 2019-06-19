Alamo Drafthouse to open downtown Los Angeles theater in July

Maverick cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse is set to finally open its long-awaited downtown Los Angeles location next month.
The Texas-based exhibitor’s 12-screen theater, located at the Bloc shopping complex on 7th and Flower streets, is nearly complete and will hold a “soft launch” in early July, the company said Wednesday.
A spokesperson did not specify the theater’s opening date.
Alamo Drafthouse first announced its planned downtown L.A. location five years ago with the goal of opening at the Bloc in 2015 as part of a major renovation for the shopping center.
But the Bloc project — which includes a 420,000-square-foot open-air retail center, a Sheraton Grand Hotel and an office tower — ran into major difficulties. It fell 18 months behind schedule and soared $70 million over budget.
The $250-million makeover by Los Angeles developer Ratkovich Co. came back online in mid-2017, and Alamo Drafthouse’s plans revived for a planned 2018 launch. That target for its opening also came and went.
As the project dragged on, Alamo Drafthouse held special events in the Los Angeles area to promote its brand in the entertainment industry’s hometown, including an outdoor screening of “Titanic” at the Queen Mary.
Alamo Drafthouse’s L.A. auditoriums will be equipped with 4K digital projection, and the theater will also be able to screen movies on old-school 35-millimeter film. As with its other locations, the theater will offer locally inspired cuisine and beverages to patrons from its full bar and kitchen.
Tim and Karrie League founded Alamo Drafthouse in 1997 as a one-screen theater in Austin, Texas.
The company, one of the first to serve alcohol, has since grown to 38 theaters and has expanded its business to include film distribution through Neon and digital publishing through the film news site Birth.Movies.Death. The chain is famous for its strictly enforced policies against talking and texting and is beloved by cinephiles because of its mix of art house movies and Hollywood blockbusters.
But until now, it has not had an actual theater in L.A. In a statement, Alamo Drafthouse Chief Executive Tim League acknowledged the drawn-out process.
“After SO MANY years of planning and development, to be opening in Los Angeles with such a strong team of movie-lovers at the helm is absolutely thrilling,” League said.
Like other cinema chains, Alamo is trying to adapt to moviegoing trends that have rocked the exhibition industry, including the spectacular rise and collapse of subscription service MoviePass.
Alamo Drafthouse is planning to unveil its own subscription offering, dubbed Season Pass, which will let patrons see up to a movie a day for a monthly fee. The program is expected to cost about $20 a month, depending on the location, but the firm has not said what the L.A. theater will charge.