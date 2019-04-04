Amazon says it was justified in cutting ties with Woody Allen

The allegations stem back to 1992, when Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter with Mia Farrow, accused him of sexually molesting her as a child, which he has denied. At the time, Allen and Farrow were in the midst of a bitter breakup and custody battle. Prosecutors in Connecticut eventually declined to press charges, citing a lack of evidence. But Dylan Farrow, now grown, has renewed the allegations in recent years by publicly denouncing her father in the press and social media.