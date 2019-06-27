AMC Theatres launches program to make sure franchises don't kill smaller movies

The program, dubbed AMC Artisan Films, will seek to boost certain movies that might have trouble gaining traction as moviegoers increasingly choose well-known brands, such as Marvel Studios and Pixar, over midbudget dramas, comedies and quirky independent fare. The dominance of movies such as “Avengers: Endgame” has made it tough for critically acclaimed pictures such as “Booksmart” and “Late Night” to get oxygen at the local multiplex, according to box office analysts.