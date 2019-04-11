AMI looking to sell National Enquirer on heels of Jeff Bezos scandal

Pecker now faces scrutiny from an internal AMI investigation into the Bezos leaks as well as from a federal probe into whether the company breached an immunity deal it had struck with federal investigators who were investigating Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer. Cohen said Trump ordered him to arrange hush money payments to two women who had affairs with him years ago. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, among other crimes, because the payments were intended to influence the campaign and were not properly disclosed.