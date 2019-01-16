M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' expected to top box office over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend

Shyamalan’s latest movie, “Glass,” a crossover of his successful 2000 film “Unbreakable” and the 2017 hit “Split,” is expected to top the box office charts during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend with at least $55 million in ticket sales from its first four days in the U.S. and Canada, according to people who have reviewed pre-release audience surveys. That would be a strong result for “Glass,” a quasi-superhero picture that cost about $20 million to produce.