Can Gina Rodriguez's action movie 'Miss Bala' unseat 'Glass' at the box office?

The movie with the most to gain from its nomination is probably “Green Book,” which won the Golden Globe for best picture comedy or musical but had a slow start commercially. Universal Pictures is hoping the target demographic of older viewers will turn up for the film, starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. It has slowly but surely grossed $49 million in the U.S. and Canada so far, and it is playing in more than 2,000 theaters.