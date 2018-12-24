Hollywood sails to a box-office record, thanks to 'Black Panther' and other hits

Additionally, growth at the international box office, long a silver lining for the business, slowed in 2018, according to analysts. International sales are expected to grow 2% to $30 billion in 2018, compared to 7% growth last year, according to Comscore. China’s box office is projected to grow about 10% to $8.8 billion this year, according to consultancy firm Artisan Gateway. But much of the increase was driven by local movies, not Hollywood imports. Moreover, while China remains the world’s second-biggest box-office market, it may become a less reliable source of revenue for Hollywood as trade tensions escalate between Beijing and Washington.