‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is poised to become the latest Marvel hit

One might think “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” starring Tom Holland as the quippy web-slinger, would be vulnerable to so-called franchise fatigue. “Far From Home” is the third Marvel Studios-produced movie to hit theaters this year, following blockbusters “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame.” It’s also the third “Spider-Man” film in as many years, including last year’s animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”