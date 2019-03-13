Charlotte Kirk condemns ‘hearsay’ about her role in Kevin Tsujihara scandal

As for these latest rumors surrounding the ‘Hellboy’ movie, it’s nonsensical. Neil Marshall (Director/Producer), saw my audition and believed I was the best actor for the role, simple as that. The character of ‘Alice’ was written as a 26 year old East End girl with strawberry blonde hair and an attitude - that’s me in a nutshell! Avi Lerner (Executive Producer) supported Neil’s choice because he believed in the Directors vision for the movie. Unfortunately, they were both overruled by Larry Gordon (Producer) because he controlled the rights. At the end of the day, that’s show business, and instead I went on to play the title role in the feature film ‘Nicole & O.J.’ and starring in ‘The Reckoning’ a feature now in pre-production that I also co-wrote.