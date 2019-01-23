Comcast raises dividend as NBCUniversal and broadband spur revenue growth

Ratings growth at cable news channel MSNBC helped improve the performance at NBCUniversal’s media unit even though the overall TV landscape is challenged by competition from streaming. The unit also benefited from higher fees from cable and satellite carriers and improved revenue from program sales to other networks. Revenue at NBCUniversal, which also includes the TV and film studios, increased by 7.1% to $9.4 billion. The company added 351,000 high-speed internet customers, offsetting the continued loss of traditional cable TV subscribers. Comcast now calls those subscribers “customer relationships” and puts the total number at 30.3 million, up 1 million from 2017. It was the 13th straight year of 1 million broadband customer additions, according to Comcast Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Roberts.