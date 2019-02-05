Without a 'Star Wars' movie, Disney's 1st quarter earnings drop

Walt Disney Co. earnings declined in the first fiscal quarter, reflecting lower results from the Burbank entertainment giant’s movie studio, which for the first time in years did not release a “Star Wars” film during the holidays.
The numbers:
Disney earned $2.8 billion, or $1.86 a share, on revenue of $15.3 billion during the first quarter, the company said Tuesday.
Net income was down 37% from the same quarter a year ago, when the company earned $4.4 billion, or $2.91 a share. Revenue was flat with the year-ago quarter.
Though results were down year-over-year, the quarter was still better than Wall Street was expecting. Analysts polled by FactSet had projected earnings of $1.54 a share and revenue of $15.2 billion in the quarter. Disney’s stock rose about 2% in after-hours trading, having closed at $112.66.
The takeaway:
The downturn in quarterly earnings was partly driven by the company’s film studio, which had comparatively low results in the three months that ended in December.
The company released “Mary Poppins Returns” in the quarter, which grossed a decent but not spectacular $329 million at the global box office. A year ago, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” collected $1.3 billion in global receipts. Disney’s first quarter also included the release of the big budget fantasy “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” which flopped, and the successful animated sequel “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”
Studio entertainment revenue fell 27% to $1.8 billion, while the segment’s operating income declined 63% to $309 million.