Alan Bergman promoted to co-chair of Disney Studios; Alan Horn adds chief creative officer title

The leadership shuffle comes as Disney is in the thick of an ambitious 2019 film slate that includes live-action remakes of “Aladdin” and “The Lion King,” as well as Fox’s “Dark Phoenix,” Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Frozen 2.” The studio is also producing a big lineup of content for Disney+, including multiple Marvel Studios series and a remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”