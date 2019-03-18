Fox News hires former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile as a contributor

“I know I'm going to get criticized from my friends in the progressive movement for being on Fox News,” Brazile said. “My response is that, if we've learned anything from the 2016 election, it is that we can't have a country where we don't talk to those who disagree with our political views. There's an audience on Fox News that doesn't hear enough from Democrats. We have to engage that audience and show Americans of every stripe what we stand for rather than retreat into our 'safe spaces' where we simply agree with each other.”